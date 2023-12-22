Manchester City eased to the Club World Cup trophy after a 4-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense.
Nathan Ake was in the starting eleven for Manchester City, who had the lead within the first minute through Julian Alvarez.
An own goal from Nino made it 2-0 before Phil Foden and Álvarez completed the rout in Saudi Arabia.
Manchester City succeeds Real Madrid as Club World Cup champions and its another trophy for Ake. He now has eight trophies since joining Manchester City.