Nathan Ake made his first Premier League appearance since December in Manchester City’s shock 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.
Ake last played for Manchester City in the Premier League back on the 26th of December in a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. He then suffered a hamstring injury which has kept him out since.
Ake has been on the bench for the last three games but he started the clash with Leeds United on Saturday. The Dutch international played 58 minutes of the shock 2-1 defeat.
Leeds was reduced to ten men in the first half but still came out on top thanks to a double from Stuart Dallas. Dutch centre-back Pascal Struijk came on in the first half after Liam Cooper was sent off.