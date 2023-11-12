Nathan Ake has pulled out of the Netherlands squad after picking up an injury.
Ronald Koeman has an injury crisis in his defence at the moment with Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Micky van de Ven, and Jurrien Timber all out injured.
That list increased on Sunday as Nathan Ake was forced to miss Manchester City’s 4-4 draw with Chelsea. It was then confirmed that he had pulled out of the Netherlands squad.
Koeman goes into the games against the Republic of Ireland with Virgil van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Jorrel Hato as his options for the centre-back positions.