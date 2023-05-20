Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions after Arsenal slipped to a defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Manchester City hosts Chelsea on Sunday but they now go into the clash knowing that Arsenal can no longer overtake them.
Arsenal needed to beat struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening but instead slipped to a 1-0 defeat that handed their rivals the title. The goal was scored by Taiwo Awoniyi, who spent time on loan with NEC Nijmegen in 2016.
It is a third straight league trophy for Manchester City and for Dutch international Nathan Ake, who could end the season with another two cups. The club is now preparing for the Champions League final against Inter and the FA Cup final against Manchester United.