The Netherlands had plenty of shots but only managed to record a 3-0 win against 10-man Gibraltar.
After the 4-0 loss in France, Ronald Koeman brought in Matthijs de Ligt, Mats Wieffer, and Wout Weghorst to the starting line-up. Lutsharel Geertruida, Jurrien Timber, Marten de Roon and Kenneth Taylor dropped out.
For Wieffer, it was a debut for the midfielder, who has risen to the Oranje XI after a number of impressive performances with Feyenoord. He almost marked his debut with a goal early on but his fierce strike went just wide.
If Koeman was expecting a strong start from his side he did not get it as Netherlands struggled to find the breakthrough against a deep-lying Gibraltar. The end product was lacking until the 23rd minute when Dumfries crossed for Memphis Depay to head in.
The floodgates did not open from that point as Georginio Wijnaldum missed two chances while Wout Weghorst put a shot wide before having another well saved.
Netherlands went into the break only one goal ahead and Koeman reacted by bringing on Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo. Four minutes into the second half, Ake stooped to head in a second.
Gibraltar were then reduced to ten men with Liam Walker lunging in rashly on Wieffer. That did not start a flood of goals and it wasn’t until Ake’s deflected effort went in after 82 minutes that it was 3-0.
There were plenty more efforts but no more goals for Netherlands, who claim the win but still sit with a minus goal difference after two games.