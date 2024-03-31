Chuba Akpom scored a double as Ajax came away from PEC Zwolle with a 2-1 victory.
John van ‘t Schip decided to line up with Kristian Hlynsson and Kenneth Taylor as wing-backs as both Jorrel Hato and Devyne Rensch were missing.
After only 12 minutes, Hlynsson gave Ajax the lead as he raced onto a Benjamin Tahirovic pass before slotting in the opener. In the 24th minute, Mika Godts set up Chuba Akpom to make it 2-0 and it seemed Ajax were cruising to victory.
However, PEC Zwolle did not give up and Diant Ramaj had to make some good saves to deny the hosts before the break. PEC Zwolle continued to push in the second half and Filip Krastev made it 2-1 in the 72nd minute.
Silvester van der Water then had the ball in the net again for PEC Zwolle but this time the offside flag came to Ajax’s rescue. The game then remained in the balance until Akpom settled it for Ajax in the 84th minute.
Van Polen then had a goal for PEC Zwolle disallowed for offside as Ajax claimed three points which moves them back to fifth. PEC Zwolle is in 13th.