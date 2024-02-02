Almere City has climbed to 11th in the Eredivisie after a 2-1 win over Excelsior.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
In the 26th minute, the visitors had the lead as Troy Parrott tapped in a Siebe Horemans to net his seventh league goal of the campaign.
Stije Resink had a free-kick well saved before he headed Almere City level just before the break. Then in the 68th minute, Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp’s shot deflected into the net to put the hosts in front.
Excelsior could not find an equaliser before the end and they slip to 13th in the table, while Almere City is 11th.