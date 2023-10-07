Almere City recorded their first ever win at home in the Eredivisie after defeating RKC Waalwijk 1-0.
Before the game, RKC Waalwijk’s players showed their support to missing goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen. They came out with a special t-shirt saying, “Get well soon Etje.”
After half an hour, Almere City had the lead with Sheral Floranus crossing for Thomas Robinet to tap in at the far post.
Almere City then looked to protect their lead and they allowed RKC to have the ball. The visitors struggled to break down the Almere City defence but Julian Lelieveld and Godried Roemeratoe did get chances that were not taken.
In the closing stages, Henk Fraser did bring in Jeffrey Bruma as an extra centre-forward but RKC could not find an equaliser.
Almere City are now up to 13th while RKC is 15th.