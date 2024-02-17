Almere City boosted their chances of survival in the Eredivisie with a 1-0 win at PEC Zwolle.
The first half was an even affair with the best chance falling to Almere City but Jason van Duiven fired over the bar.
Lennart Thy put a good chance into the side netting for PEC Zwolle in the second half before Almere City took the lead after an hour. Thomas Robinet curled an excellent strike into the top corner.
That goal proved to be enough for the visitors to seal three points that move them to tenth and nine points above the bottom three, while PEC Zwolle is ninth.