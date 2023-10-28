Almere City gained another point on Saturday as they held Go Ahead Eagles to a 0-0 draw.
Almere City went into the game on a three-match unbeaten run, while Go Ahead Eagles were awaiting their first away victory of the season.
After twenty minutes, Go Ahead Eagles claimed a penalty when Willum Willumsson went down under the challenge of Nordin Bakker. However, VAR ruled that Bakker got the ball first.
Jeffrey de Lange then kept Almere City out with saves from Stije Resink and Yann Kitala. In the second half, Go Ahead Eagles went looking for the winner, but the hosts held on for a point.
Almere City is 14th in the table while Go Ahead Eagles is in 5th.