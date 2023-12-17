Almere City ended the first half of the season with a 5-0 victory against a shell-shocked Vitesse Arnhem.
After a win over Heracles last weekend, Vitesse started the game well and Million Manhoef went close to netting on two occasions.
However, Almere City survived and after 28 minutes, Yoann Cathline cut in from the left and his shot was too powerful for Eloy Room. The hosts then doubled their lead before the break as Yann Kitala finished well.
Almere City remained in control after the break and Joey Jacobs made it 3-0 with a header from a free-kick. Alvaro Pena then made it 4-0 with a strike from outside the box and Thomas Robinet completed the rout with a penalty.
Almere City go into the winter break 14th while Vitesse are rock bottom.