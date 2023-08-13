Almere City’s first ever Eredivisie clash ended in a 4-1 loss to FC Twente.
Almere City were not scared by the occasion and in the first half they caused trouble for the visitors. Anthony Limbombe and Peer Koopmeiners both went close, but could not beat Lars Unnerstall.
At the break, Twente brought on Ricky van Wolfswinkel for some added firepower and they did take the lead in the 59th minute. Robin Propper headed in a cross from Michal Sadilek.
Seven minutes later, a swift counter ended with Manfred Ugalde setting up Michel Vlap to make it 2-0. Danny Post did pull one back for Almere City but chances of a comeback were ended shortly afterwards when Damien van Bruggen was sent off for his second yellow card.
With the extra man, Twente eased to victory and Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored twice in the final minutes to make it 4-1 at the end.