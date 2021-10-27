Edson Alvarez has extended his contract with Ajax until 2025.
The 24-year-old signed for Ajax back in 2019 from Club América for €15 million and he has grown into a key player despite a difficult start to his career in Amsterdam.
On Wednesday, Ajax announced that the midfielder had put an extra year on his contract and he is now bound to the club until 2025.
Alvarez has made 74 appearances for Ajax, scoring six times. He was linked with a move to Stade Rennes last summer but remained at Ajax.