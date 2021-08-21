Edson Alvarez is not interested in leaving Ajax this summer despite interest from Stade Rennes.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to France with Rennes reportedly making a €20 million bid for the midfielder. However, Ajax do not want Alvarez to go, and the Mexican international also wants to stay in Amsterdam.
Speaking to Ajax TV, Alvarez said, “The coach wants me to stay. That’s important to me. I promise to continue on the same footing.
“I was looking into the option to leave for Valencia (last summer). I wanted to get around to playing and they wanted to give me that chance, but Ajax didn’t want to cooperate. They don’t want that now. Now I want to stay here too.”
Alvarez admits he struggled in his first season with Ajax after arriving in 2019, “When I came here, I had a hard time. In a new country, with different people and different fans. There are high expectations when someone comes to reinforce the selection. The supporters expect a new player to show his value on the field. I had a hard time with that at first. Later I was able to show why I was taken.”
Things are going better now and Alvarez was a key player last season, “I feel there is still a lot to improve upon. I have already grown enormously if you compare it with my early days, but I want to keep developing myself. There’s even more stretch in it, I can do even better. The reactions of supporters are fuel for me. It keeps me working hard.”