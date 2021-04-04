Ajax face Italians Roma in the Europa League quarter finals this Thursday. Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham talks to Roma expert Alex Barker (Euro Expert) to analyse the game.
Click here for the podcast video, or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.