Anderlecht has confirmed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich.
The 20-year-old had a six-month loan spell with Parma last season but that was hampered by an injury that restricted him to only four appearances.
Zirkzee returned to Bayern Munich this summer and featured in pre-season but the club have allowed the Netherlands u21 international to once again depart on loan.
Zirkzee will spend the season on loan in Belgium with Anderlecht, who confirmed the arrival of the Dutchman on Tuesday evening.