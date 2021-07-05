According to De Telegraaf, Anderlecht have set their sights on signing Utrecht forward Gyrano Kerk.
The newspaper is reporting that Anderlecht has made a €4 million offer for Kerk, which has not been accepted by Utrecht. However, the Belgian’s will come back with a fresh bid.
Kerk himself is open to leaving Utrecht this summer and would welcome a move to Belgium should the clubs come to an agreement.
The 25-year-old has made 140 Eredivisie appearances for Utrecht, scoring 36 goals and adding 34 assists. He is one of the players Utrecht could sell in order to put them in the black financially. Simon Gustafson and Joris van Overeem are other candidates.