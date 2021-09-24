Ajax star Antony has been called up to the Brazilian national team for the first time.
The winger has had a great start to the season and that has earned him his first call-up for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela (8th October), Colombia (10th October) en Uruguay (15th October).
The 21-year-old was part of the Brazil Olympic squad that won gold in Tokyo this summer but can now prepare for the main team.
Antony has made 51 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.