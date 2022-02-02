Ajax winger Antony is delighted to be part of the Brazil national team and stated that he predicted his goal against Paraguay.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger came on in the second half of the 4-0 victory over Paraguay and scored the third goal four minutes before the end.
Speaking to the Brazilian Football Federation, Antony said after the victory, “I am very happy to be part of this group. It really is a dream come true. I get a lot of confidence from the staff and the players. We have worked hard and achieved great things.”
The 21-year-old revealed that he predicted that he would score against Paraguay, “Yesterday I was practicing finishing. I told Alisson and Casemiro that if I put the ball in the corner like that, it would be very difficult for a keeper to make a save. It turned out exactly like this. It’s nice to be rewarded for something you train so hard for.”
Antony now has seven caps and two goals for his country, which has comfortably qualified for the World Cup later this year.