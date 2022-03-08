Frank Arnesen has extended his contract as Feyenoord technical director until 2023.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Arnesen’s deal was expiring in the summer and with no agreement announced, speculation began to mount that he could depart the Rotterdam club.
However, Feyenoord finally came with the announcement on Tuesday that Arnesen has agreed a one-year extension and is now tied to the club until the summer of 2023.
Arnesen told the Feyenoord website, “Of course it is nice to stay longer at Feyenoord. We have a very pleasant cooperation with the technical staff, the scouting, and all other colleagues within the club, in which we continue to build a solid football foundation step by step. We are working on something beautiful that is slowly starting to bear fruit and I really want to take that process even further than we are already.”
The Dane has been working with Feyenoord for two years. Before that he worked at a number of clubs including PSV, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Anderlecht.