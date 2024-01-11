According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are looking at Joshua Zirkzee to strengthen their attack.
Arsenal would like to sign Zirkzee from Bologna this month but a deal would be complicated with the Italian side unwilling to sell. Marco Di Vaio, sporting director of the Serie A club, recently stated he would not answer any calls for their star.
However, The Telegraph believes that Arsenal are willing to wait until the summer to get their man when they have funds available. The price may also be lower.
Zirkzee has scored eight goals in Serie A this season and has been named the Serie A player of the month for the past two months in a row. He has already been linked with AC Milan, Manchester United, Juventus and a return to Bayern Munich.