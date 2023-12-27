According to The Athletic, Ajax centre-back Jorrel Hato is a target for Arsenal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Hato has been a revelation for Ajax since last season and is now a permanent part of the Amsterdam side despite only being 17. He became their youngest-ever captain in Europe when Ajax defeated AEK Athens earlier this month.
Hato’s performances have now put him in the visor of Arsenal with The Athletic reporting that the Netherlands international is one of their targets to strengthen their centre-back area.
Arsenal reportedly rates Hato highly and regards him as another Jurrien Timber, who made the switch to North London last summer. However, the Premier League side know that Hato would not come cheap should they decide to move for the defender.
The Athletic also reports that Matthijs de Ligt is liked by Mikel Arteta but a move for the Dutchman is unlikely due to his contract situation at Bayern Munich and his price tag.
You can read more about Jorrel Hato by clicking here. He was recently crowned our top Dutch U20 talent to watch.