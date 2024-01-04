According to The Telegraph, Arsenal is closely following Ajax”s Jorrel Hato as a target for their defence in the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 17-year-old is having an excellent season for Ajax despite their struggles and his performances are not going unnoticed in the Premier League.
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the defender in recent months and the Telegraph continued the links on Thursday. Mikel Arteta is looking for a new versatile defender and Hato is one of the names at the top of their list.
Hato has a contract in Amsterdam until 2025 with Ajax working hard to extend it. However, Arsenal are hoping to strike before he puts pen to paper on a new contract.
Ajax can breathe a sigh of relief that Arsenal do not plan to make a move this month for their star, but this summer they may have a fight on their hands.