According to the German version of Sky Sports, Arsenal are interested in signing Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.
Gravenberch joined Bayern Munich in the summer from Ajax, but he has not been able to hold down a spot in the German side’s eleven. At the weekend, he only appeared for 13 minutes.
According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the situation ahead of a possible summer move for the Netherlands international.
The midfielder’s future in Munich will be down to new head coach Thomas Tuchel and his plans for Gravenberch.