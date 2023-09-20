PSV Eindhoven started their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal.
Peter Bosz was able to call upon Noa Lang for the clash as PSV started with an attacking line-up against the Premier League runners-up.
That attacking intent may have been a mistake as Arsenal quickly took the lead. Martin Ødegaard’s shot was parried by Walter Benitez and Bukayo Saka made it 1-0.
A minute later, Gabriel Jesus almost made it 2-0 from a free-kick, before PSV claimed a handball against Oleksandr Zinchenko, but the referee and VAR did not intervene.
In the 20th minute, Arsenal doubled the lead as PSV’s defence ball watched and Saka set up Leandro Trossard to fire past Benitez from the penalty area. Before the break, Arsenal added a third as Trossard turned provider and set up Gabriel Jesus to hammer the ball into the net.
In the second half, Arsenal took their foot off the gas but they did score a fourth before the end as Ødegaard shuffled past Joey Veerman before firing low into the bottom corner.
A tough lesson for PSV, who must now bounce back in their next two games against RC Lens and Sevilla.