According to De Telegraaf, Ajax has received an improved offer of €40 million for centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Arsenal but it is still not enough.
The Premier League side submitted a first offer of €25 million earlier in the month for the Argentinian, which was quickly batted away by Ajax.
Arsenal have now returned with an improved bid of €40 million, but De Telegraaf is reporting that it still does not meet the Ajax asking price which is at least €50 million.
Martinez has a contract in Amsterdam until 2025 and is also a target for Manchester United, but their focus at the moment is completing their deal for Frenkie de Jong.