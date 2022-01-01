Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is a wanted man in England with three clubs reportedly in the race to sign the Argentinian.
Tagliafico has been with Ajax since 2018 and was the first choice left-back until this season where he has been back-up to Daley Blind. The 29-year-old is now expected to depart the club this month.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea is considering a move to sign the full-back, but they are also joined by Aston Villa and Newcastle United.
Aston Villa has reportedly made an approach for Tagliafico but there have been no talks with Ajax yet.
Tagliafico has made 152 appearances for Ajax and still has a contract until 2024.