According to The Mirror, Aston Villa are one of the frontrunners to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.
The Feyenoord captain is having an excellent season and it is expected that he will depart the club this summer with a number of clubs circling.
According to The Mirror, Aston Villa has emerged as one of the favourites to sign the Turkish international as an offer is currently under consideration.
The Birmingham-based side have reportedly scouted Kokcu on several occasions and they are also considering a move for his teammate Santiago Gimenez.
Aston Villa are not the only club interested in Kokcu with six Premier League sides said to be circling. The name of Liverpool has also been dropped by other media outlets, while AS Roma have a long-standing interest.