Crysencio Summerville has been outstanding for Leeds United this season and a return to the Premier League is possible with Aston Villa circling the winger.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Leeds United were relegated to the Championship last season and Summerville is one of the players leading the charge for the club to return to the Premier League.
In 20 league appearances, Summerville has contributed 11 goals and six assists and that has grabbed the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are amongst a number of sides interested in signing the Netherlands U21 international. However, Leeds United have no intention of letting the winger go in January and they already rejected bids in the summer for their star attacker.