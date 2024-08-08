According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, Lutsharel Geertruida is a target for Aston Villa.
The Dutch international is out of contract next summer so that makes a transfer likely as Feyenoord looks to earn something for the defender.
RB Leipzig has been credited with an interest in the past while Aston Villa are now exploring a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Voetbal International is reporting that no club has yet reported to Feyenoord with three weeks of the transfer window remaining. However, a transfer could materialise quickly.