According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, Lutsharel Geertruida is a target for Aston Villa.

The Dutch international is out of contract next summer so that makes a transfer likely as Feyenoord looks to earn something for the defender.

RB Leipzig has been credited with an interest in the past while Aston Villa are now exploring a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Voetbal International is reporting that no club has yet reported to Feyenoord with three weeks of the transfer window remaining. However, a transfer could materialise quickly.




