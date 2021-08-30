Atalanta Bergamo have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.
An emotional Koopmeiners played his final game for AZ Alkmaar on Sunday and confirmed afterwards that he was set to join Atalanta Bergamo.
The Italian club have now confirmed the Netherlands international’s arrival on a five-year deal. AZ have reportedly received around €12 million with that fee set to rise with bonuses.
Koopmeiners made 154 appearances for AZ Alkmaar after coming through the club’s academy. He now becomes a teammate of Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, and Sam Lammers.