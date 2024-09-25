AZ Alkmaar saw off Elfsborg 3-2 in their opening Europa League group clash in Alkmaar.
In the AFAS Stadion, AZ Alkmaar got off to a strong start with Simon Hedlund almost scoring an own goal before Troy Parrott shot a good chance over.
Against the run of play, it was the visitors who took the lead as Timothy Noor Ouma’s shot found a way into the net via Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.
Elfsborg then had the ball in the net again but luckily for AZ, it was offside. The hosts then equalised just before the break with Ruben van Bommel working the ball in on the rebound.
Van Bommel then made it 2-1 shortly into the second half but Elfsborg fought back with Owusu-Oduro misjudging a long-range strike from Hedlund.
With twenty minutes left, Jayden Addai was brought down in the box and Parrott restored AZ Alkmaar’s lead. Parrott then had a goal disallowed before Elfsborg had Sebastian Holmen sent off for a foul on Parrott.
AZ held on for the win and they now face Athletic Bilbao next.