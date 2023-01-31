AZ Alkmaar has completed the signing of Sparta Rotterdam attacking midfielder Sven Mijnans.
The midfielder, who can also play on the wing, was attracting interest from Feyenoord and a number of clubs abroad, but AZ Alkmaar became the most concrete side over the weekend. AZ has now confirmed his capture on the club’s website.
Mijnans has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with AZ, who have paid an undisclosed fee to Sparta.
The 22-year-old told the club’s website, “We play attacking football and there is always a plan for players to develop. I think that suits me perfectly. I want to win as many prizes as possible with AZ and of course make as many minutes as possible. This year already, but certainly also towards the new season. Being here makes me proud.”
The Netherlands U21 international made 86 appearances for Sparta Rotterdam, contributing eight goals and 12 assists.