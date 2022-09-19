Ajax has lost top spot in the Eredivisie table after a 2-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar.
Mohammed Kudus has had an excellent start to the campaign and he needed only 12 minutes to open the scoring for Ajax after being set up by Kenneth Taylor. It’s the fifth consecutive game with a goal for Kudus.
An error from Devyne Rensch allowed Mees de Wit to equalise for AZ in the 40th minute. The hosts then turned the game around deep into injury time in the first half which was extended due to an injury to Bruno Martins Indi. Jens Odgaard netted after latching onto a long ball.
In the second half, Remko Pasveer denied Kudus and Yuki Sugawara, while at the other end, Dani de Wit cleared off his own line. Tiijani Reijnders also cleared a Steven Bergwijn effort off the line as Ajax pushed for an equaliser.
Lorenzo Lucca came close twice, while Dusan Tadic fired a good chance wide as AZ managed to hold on for the win.
AZ are now third while Ajax drops to second on goal difference.