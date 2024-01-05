AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the signing of Sporting CP full back Gonçalo Esteves on loan until the end of the season.
With Yuki Sugawara representing the Japan national team at the Asia Cup, AZ were looking to bring in a new full-back this month.
On Friday, the club announced the arrival of Esteves with the 19-year-old initially joining the club on loan but AZ has the option of making it permanent in the summer.
Esteves has made 10 appearances for the Sporting CP first team but has been mostly playing for the reserves and U19s. He impressed the AZ scouts when the two sides met in the UEFA Youth League.