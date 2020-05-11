AZ Alkmaar have confirmed that Nike are their new kit maker.
On Sunday, AZ said goodbye to Under Armour after five years with the manufacturer.
A day later, as expected, AZ have confirmed that Nike have taken over and they revealed their new away and third kits for next season.
AZ’s general manager Robert Eenhoorn told the club’s website, “We are extremely proud to connect the world’s largest sports brand to the club.
“Nike is a sports brand with a global reach and stands for reliability and innovation. Those core values are an excellent match for AZ. We believe this partnership will help us to grow in new markets. We are therefore looking forward to a successful collaboration. “