AZ Alkmar’s defence of their UEFA Youth League title continues with a clash against Atletico Madrid in the interim round.
After coming through the League path, AZ Alkmaar enter the interim round where they would be drawn against a team that finished second in the Champions Path.
The opponent is Spanish side Atletico Madrid, who finished second behind Feyenoord in their group. They are managed by former Spanish international Fernando Torres.
The one-off match will be played in Alkmaar on the 6th or 7th of February with the winner qualifying for the last 16.