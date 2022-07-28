AZ Alkmaar are safely through to the next round of the Europa Conference League after a 4-0 victory over Tuzla City on Thursday. AZ go through 5-0 on aggregate.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AZ could only win the first leg 1-0 in Alkmaar last week meaning the tie was far from settled going into the clash in Tuzla.
Dani de Wit scored the only goal of the game last week and the midfielder opened the scoring on Thursday in the 34th minute. Hakon Evjen set up De Wit to make it 1-0.
After the break, De Wit turned provider to set up Vangelis Pavlidis to make it 2-0 before substitute Mayckel Lahdo swiftly added a third.
Fedde de Jong was handed his debut by Pascal Jansen and the 19-year-old marked it with a goal as his header made it 4-0.
AZ ease through to the next round and will now face the Scottish side Dundee United.