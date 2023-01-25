AZ Alkmaar has gone temporarily top of the Eredivisie after a 4-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer.
AZ went into the game in good form but Go Ahead Eagles promised to be a tough test as they had not been defeated in their last 14 games.
The visitors were the stronger side and eventually the lead came in the 38th minute with Vangelis Pavlidis finishing a cross by Yuki Sugawara at the front post. Sugawara then crossed for Djordje Mihailovic to double the lead with a header in the 57th minute.
Sugawara crowned a strong performance with an excellent strike from distance to make it 3-0 before Willum Willumsson pulled one back from the hosts with a penalty.
Substitute Zico Buurmeester then sealed the victory with a fourth for AZ late into stoppage time. The win puts AZ above Feyenoord before they take on NEC Nijmegen, while Go Ahead Eagles first defeat since September leaves them 10th.