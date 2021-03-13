AZ Alkmaar have increased the pressure on second-placed PSV Eindhoven with a comfortable 4-1 victory over FC Twente.
AZ were looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Vitesse Arnhem and after only four minutes they had the lead with Calvin Stengs crossing for Myron Boadu to net from close range.
After that, the game set a new Eredivisie record with three own goals being recorded before the half-time whistle. Firstly, Dario Dumic turned a Teun Koopmeiners cross into his own net to make it 2-0 for the hosts in the 22nd minute. Ten minutes later, a Koopmeiners free-kick was flapped into his own net by Joel Drommel.
At the other end, a corner was deflected into his own net by Albert Gudmundsson to hand FC Twente a way back into the game just before the break.
Boadu had a goal disallowed in the second half for offside before Koopmeiners did make it 4-1 with a nice finish in the 78th minute. Stengs then thought he had made it 5-1 before the end, but VAR once again noticed an offside.
The victory means AZ move two points behind PSV, who face Feyenoord on Sunday. Twente are 8th.