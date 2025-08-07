AZ Alkmaar have taken a commanding 3-0 lead over Vaduz in the first leg of their Conference League tie.

AZ once again lined up with Troy Parrott in the striker role instead of Mexx Meerdink and after half an hour, the former made it 1-0 with a controlled finish.

AZ were clearly the better side and Parrott almost made it 2-0 with a strike that was cleared off the line.

In the second half, AZ continued to push and eventually Parrott made it 2-0 with a lovely finish. Meerdink then came off the bench to add a brilliant third. The striker controlled a long ball with his right foot before dinking it over the goalkeeper with his left and into the net.

A 3-0 lead for AZ puts them within touching distance of the next round. They will look to finish the job in Vaduz next week.




