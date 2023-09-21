AZ Alkmaar became the first Dutch club to lose after taking a three-goal lead in Europe on Thursday. A shameful second-half display saw Zrinjski Mostar embarrass AZ and win 4-3.
AZ got off to a good start and had the lead in the opening ten minutes as Myron van Brederode finished off a cross from Mayckel Lahdo.
The Dutch side were comfortable and a second goal came in the 32nd minute with Sven Mijnans following up to net after Dani de Wit had a header saved. Before the break, AZ seemed to seal the win with De Wit adding a third.
Zvonimir Kozulj came off the bench at the break and within three minutes he had pulled one back with a free kick from a wide margin that Mathew Ryan should have saved.
AZ came close to making it 4-1 but Vangelis Pavlidis hit the post and a minute later, Josip Corluka beat Ryan with a cross and it was suddenly 3-2.
The confidence was then back in the hosts and AZ Alkmaar’s defence and composure collapsed. Aldin Hrvanović scored an excellent third before Kozulj put the hosts in front.
Pavlidis put a header wide as the hosts ran down the clock to seal a historic victory and one of the most shameful nights in European football for a Dutch side.