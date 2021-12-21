Jesper Karlsson’s lovely goal was enough to earn AZ Alkmaar a slender 1-0 victory over 10-man Groningen.
After only three minutes, Groningen were reduced to ten men when Neraysho Kasanwirjo was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Dani de Wit.
In the 12th minute, AZ thought they had scored the opening goal when Yukinari Sugawara found the net. However, VAR ruled it out for offside.
AZ struggled to break down the visitors until the winning goal finally came in the 68th minute. Jesper Karlsson cut in from the left before unleashing an excellent strike into the top corner.
The victory for AZ moves them to 5th in the table while Groningen are 12th.