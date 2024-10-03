AZ Alkmaar put in a good performance but came away from Athletic Bilbao with a 2-0 defeat.
Maarten Martens hoped to pack the midfield in Spain and added an extra midfielder to his eleven with Zico Buurmeester starting.
In the first half, his plan worked as the game was even and goalless going into the break. Athletic Bilbao did go the closest as Yuri Berchiche hit the crossbar. For AZ, Buurmeester had the best opportunity but he decided to shoot instead of passing to a completely unmarked Ruben van Bommel.
Early in the second half, Van Bommel went close but his strike went just wide. Troy Parrott had a tough game for the Dutch side and after an hour, he was brought off for Mexx Meerdink.
However, AZ were pushed back and back in the second half and the goal eventually came for the hosts. Alexandre Penetra lost the ball and Nico Williams punished him as his cross was headed in by older brother Inaki Williams.
AZ brought on Ernest Poku but moments later, Athletic Bilbao doubled their lead as Oihan Sancet netted on the rebound after Nico Williams was denied.
A loss for AZ, who stay on three points.