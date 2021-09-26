AZ Alkmaar ended a three-run losing streak by hammering Go Ahead Eagles 5-0 in the AFAS Stadion.
AZ have lost four of their opening five league games this season and they were desperate for a good result against Go Ahead on Sunday.
After four minutes, Go Ahead gave away the ball and Vangelis Pavlidis played in Jesper Karlsson, who made no mistake with his finish to make it 1-0.
Albert Gudmundsson hit the post before Yukinara Sugawara crossed for Dani de Wit to head in AZ Alkmaar’s second goal in the 29th minute.
AZ had plenty of chances to add further goals but had to wait until the 83rd minute when Karlsson slotted in a penalty kick. The penalty was given for a foul on Hakon Evjen.
Suguware set up Zakaria Aboukhlal to net AZ’s fourth goal before Tijjani Reijnders found the net from distance to complete the rout.
AZ now climbs to 12th after the win, while Go Ahead are 14th.