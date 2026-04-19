Is Mika Godts Ajax’s nex... Mika Godts is having an excellent season for Ajax and ...

Eredivisie Round-Up: Feyenoord... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Ajax win ... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: PSV secur... The Eredivisie weekend saw PSV Eindhoven secure their 27th national ...

PSV Eindhoven seal Eredivisie ... PSV Eindhoven have sealed their third Eredivisie title in a ...