AZ Alkmaar have lifted the KNVB Cup after a 5-1 victory over NEC Nijmegen in De Kuip.
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AZ Alkmaar made a strong start to the final and Jordy Clasie was unlucky to see his strike crash back off the underside of the crossbar.
After 32 minutes, AZ did take the lead as Ro-Zangelo Daal’s cross was not cleared and Mees de Wit fired in from close range.
The second goal came in the 67th minute when Kees Smit set up Sven Mijnans, who took a touch before firing past Jasper Cillessen. Six minutes later, Peer Koopmeiners subtle chip made it 3-0.
Koki Ogawa gave NEC hope as he slotted in a corner to make it 3-1 but Smit’s excellent lob added a fourth for AZ. Late into stoppage time, Troy Parrott capped an excellent evening for AZ.
AZ wins their first major trophy in 13 years and take their place in the Europa League next season.