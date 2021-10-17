Dani de Wit netted twice as AZ Alkmaar booked a 5-1 victory over Utrecht on Sunday.
AZ Alkmaar got off to a quick start with Vangelis Pavlidis providing the opening goal after a good move involving Jordy Clasie and Albert Gudmundsson. Five minutes later it was 2-0 as goalkeeper Maarten Paes allowed a strike from Jesper Karlsson to slip through his hands and into the net.
Utrecht, who defeated Ajax in Amsterdam before the international break, could not respond and it was 3-0 before the break with Dani de Wit heading in a Karlsson cross to crown an excellent first half.
Karlsson then set up De Wit to add a fourth in the 56th minute before Albert Gudmundsson added the fifth from the penalty spot. Willem Janssen conceded the foul.
Quinten Timber pulled one back for Utrecht after a good solo run but it was a painful evening for the visitors. With the victory, AZ are now 9th while Utrecht remains 3rd.