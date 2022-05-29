AZ Alkmaar will be playing in the Europa Conference League next season after a 6-1 win over Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday. They win the tie 7-3.
Vitesse went into the game leading 2-1 from the first leg, but AZ got off to the perfect start as Jordy Clasie set up Vangelis Pavlidis after only three minutes.
Vitesse should have equalised as Thomas Buitink got the ball in front of goal after it hit the post. However, the striker somehow failed to hit the target.
The miss proved costly as Tijjani Reijnders hit in a second for AZ from distance before Dani de Wit made it 3-0 before the break. Seven minutes into the second half, Reijnders added his second to make it 4-0.
Jesper Karlsson’s free-kick made it 5-0 before Riechedly Bazoer pulled one back for Vitesse. However, Bazoer’s free kick was nothing but a consolation and Karlsson added a sixth late on.
AZ Alkmaar now head into the Europa Conference League.