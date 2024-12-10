AZ Alkmaar’s U19 side have progressed to the next round of the UEFA Youth League after a 0-0 draw at Manchester United on Tuesday. AZ progresses 2-1 on aggregate.
After a 2-1 win in the first leg in Alkmaar, AZ went into the game with Jayden Addai in their starting eleven.
The best chances in the game fell to AZ Alkmaar but they could not find a way to extend their lead. In the end, it didn’t matter as AZ held on to a 0-0 draw.
AZ Alkmaar progresses to the last 32 and will be the only Dutch side in it as both Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven are already out. PSV did win 3-1 at Stade Brest on Tuesday but they were already out.