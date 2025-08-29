The draw for the group stage of the Conference League was made on Friday with AZ Alkmaar involved.
After seeing off Levski Sofia, AZ Alkmaar took their place in the Conference League draw on Friday and they were drawn against six teams.
AZ will take on Slovan Bratislava, Jagiellonia, and Irish side Shelbourne at home while they face away trips to Premier League side Crystal Palace, FC Drita and AEK Larnaca.
It is a good draw for AZ Alkmaar and they will be confident of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition which gets underway in October.